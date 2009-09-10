Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here

Wish You Were Here par Pink Floyd. On peut retrouver cette version sur le dvd PULSE :
So… so you think you can tell
Heaven from Hell,
Blue skies from pain.
Can you tell a green field
From a cold steel rail?
A smile from a veil?
Do you think you can tell?
And did they get you to trade
Your heroes for ghosts?
Hot ashes for trees?
Hot air for a cool breeze?
Cold comfort for change?
And did you exchange
A walk on part in the war
For a lead role in a cage?
How I wish… how I wish you were here.
We’re just two lost souls
Swimming in a fish bowl,
Year after year,
Running over the same old ground.
What have we found?
The same old fears.
Wish you were here.
Magnifique et c’est tellement relaxant à jouer 😍
Intemporels ces Pink Floyd non ?
J’adore !!!
C’est toute ma jeunesse ça…
I just love this song…