Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here

jeudi 10 septembre 2009

Wish You Were Here par Pink Floyd. On peut retrouver cette version sur le dvd PULSE :

So… so you think you can tell
Heaven from Hell,
Blue skies from pain.
Can you tell a green field
From a cold steel rail?
A smile from a veil?
Do you think you can tell?

And did they get you to trade
Your heroes for ghosts?
Hot ashes for trees?
Hot air for a cool breeze?
Cold comfort for change?
And did you exchange
A walk on part in the war
For a lead role in a cage?

How I wish… how I wish you were here.
We’re just two lost souls
Swimming in a fish bowl,
Year after year,
Running over the same old ground.
What have we found?
The same old fears.
Wish you were here.

5 comments

  1. EdoToutCourt
    EdoToutCourt on 16 juillet 2017 at 12:51

    Magnifique et c’est tellement relaxant à jouer 😍

    Reply
  2. Matt
    Matt on 11 septembre 2009 at 7:40

    Intemporels ces Pink Floyd non ?

    Reply
  3. Logales
    Logales on 11 septembre 2009 at 7:15

    J’adore !!!

    Reply
  4. Tom
    Tom on 10 septembre 2009 at 22:31

    C’est toute ma jeunesse ça…

    Reply
  5. Ben
    Ben on 10 septembre 2009 at 19:28

    I just love this song…

    Reply

